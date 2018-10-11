Spero Therapeutics receives QIDP designation for the development of SPR206

The FDA grants Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation to Spero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SPRO) SPR206, a product candidate within Spero’s Potentiator Platform for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP).

QIDP status allows accelerated review of the marketing application and provides for an additional five-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Spero plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of SPR206 in 2019.