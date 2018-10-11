Ruling by Chile's Supreme Court ends hope for Kinross mine

Chile’s Supreme Court upholds an environmental order for Kinross Gold's (NYSE:KGC) Maricunga gold mine to close its water pumping wells, effectively ending a long-running dispute that sparked the miner’s retreat from the country.

Chile's environmental watchdog ordered a shutdown of the wells serving the mine in 2016, a ruling that was challenged by KGC in an environmental tribunal and then in the country's highest court, which now has backed the original order, citing "inadequate management of unforeseen environmental impacts on the Pantanillo-Ciénaga Redonda basin," which is located in northern Chile's Atacama Desert.

KGC suspended operations at Maricunga in late 2016; the mine accounted for 8% of the company's total gold production in 2015.