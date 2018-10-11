Yields drop a bit after slow CPI report

The "Fed has gone crazy crowd" will get a bit more ammo out of this morning's CPI report, with the core rate in September coming in at an unexpectedly soft 0.1%. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was up 2.2% - flat from August, but shy of estimates for 2.3%.

The 10-year Treasury yield has ticked modestly lower on the number, now at 3.176%. TLT +0.45% , TBT -0.9% premarket.

U.S. stock index futures continue to gain ground, the S&P 500 now off just 0.3% .

