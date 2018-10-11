Junk bond investors pull cash as yield hits two-year peak

High-yield investors took back $5.36B from Oct. 4 to Oct. 9, the most since February and the fourth largest ever, JPMorgan wrote, citing Lippert.

Yields for BBs have climbed for five straight sessions, hitting a two-year peak, and CCC yields had the largest gain in more than seven years, closing at 9.29%.

Junk bond returns are down for five straight days, now up 1.50% YTD, but were up as much as 2.81% earlier in the year.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

