Genesis Energy declares $0.54 dividend

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) declares $0.54/share quarterly dividend, 1.9% increase from prior dividend of $0.53.

Forward yield 8.72%

Payable Nov. 14; for shareholders of record Oct. 31; ex-div Oct. 30.

Each preferred unit will be paid through the issuance of 0.021875 PIK units (plus cash for any fractional unit based on $33.71 per unit) payable on Nov. 14 to shareholders on the record of Oct. 31, 2018.

This distribution equates to a quarterly distribution of $0.7374 per preferred unit ($2.9496 on an annualized basis).

