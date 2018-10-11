Airline stocks poised for gains

The U.S. airline sector is on track to open higher despite the broad market decline after fare data comes in positive and Delta reports earnings.

U.S. airline fares rose for the third straight month with a 1.0% month-over-month gain in September on an adjusted basis .

The 1.0% mark follows a 2.7% rise in July and 2.4% increase in August.

The increase in air fares and ancillary fees amid strong travel demand is helping to offset higher fuel costs for airline companies. Earlier today, Delta said it expects a profit of about $5B this year, despite a $2B increase in annual fuel costs.

Keep an eye on the airline sector today amid the market turbulence. Delta is up 2.4% in premarket action, while American Airlines is 2.1% higher and Southwest is showing a 1.1% gain . United Continental is up 2.2% and JetBlue is managing a 0.4% gain against a broad market showing red almost across the board.

