Marijuana Company of America applies for uplisting to OTCQB and finalizes S1 registration statement for anticipated equity financing

Marijuana Company of America (OTCPK:MCOA) has filed an application with the OTC Markets on October 3, to uplist from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB listing tier on the OTC Markets.

Additionally, the Company is in the process of finalizing a registration statement on Form S-1, in conjunction with an anticipated equity line of financing allowing the Company, to raise up to $10M.

The Company’s application to uplist to the OTCQB tier is a condition for both the equity line of financing and for the Form S-1 registration statement.

On August 31, the Company engaged Mr. Jesus Quintero as its new CFO, and on September 19, appointed Robert Coale as an independent director.

Mr. Quintero has served as a financial consultant to several multi-million dollar businesses in South Florida.