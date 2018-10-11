Atossa Genetics completes enrollment in Phase 2 study of Topical Endoxifen

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) completes enrollment in its Phase 2 study of Topical Endoxifen in women with mammographic breast density, or MBD.

This double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study is being conducted at Stockholm South General Hospital in Sweden.

The primary endpoint of the study is to determine if daily Topical Endoxifen administration results in an individual change in MBD, which will be measured after three and six months of entering the study.

The secondary endpoints are safety and tolerability. 90 participants were randomized to one of three groups. The objective of the study is to determine if MBD is reduced, and if so, the results will drive sample size calculations for a future a Phase 3 study.