Clean Energy Fuels, BP to expand renewable nat gas supply agreement

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) says it has reached an agreement for BP to increase the supply of renewable natural gas, as more fleets are requesting the clean fuel.

CLNE says the agreement enables BP to flow larger volumes to CLNE fueling stations, as the supply of renewable natural gas is expected to rapidly grow over the next several years; CLNE will share in the incremental environmental credit revenues generated from the incremental RNG volume.

BP says its deal with CLNE reflects its commitment to supporting the transition to a lower-carbon energy future.