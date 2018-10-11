HSBC hires JPMorgan veteran Guyett as investment bank co-head: FT

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) hires Greg Guyett as co-head of its investment banking unit in hopes of reviving the unit's performance, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Guyett succeeds Matthew Westerman, who left last November after 18 months in that role.

Guyett worked at JPMorgan for 30 years in a number of roles, including head of investment banking in Asia Pacific. More recently, he served in executive roles at industrial conglomerate Johnson Controls and East West Bank in southern California.

