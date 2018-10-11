Snap -1.7% as bullish Goldman resets target, awaits turnaround (updated)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 1.7% lower premarket after a price target cut at Goldman Sachs.
The firm has slashed its target to $11 from $17 -- still implying 67% upside after a couple days' rout.
Analyst Heath Terry has reiterated his Buy rating, however, and sees what could be a "Twitter-like" turnaround later in the quarter.
Shares have tumbled 12% over the past two days; the're down 33.4% over the past month and down 51.7% in the past quarter.
Updated 9:56 a.m.: Shares have quickly turned higher in the first half-hour of regular action, up 4% on relatively strong volume.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox