Snap -1.7% as bullish Goldman resets target, awaits turnaround (updated)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is 1.7% lower premarket after a price target cut at Goldman Sachs.

The firm has slashed its target to $11 from $17 -- still implying 67% upside after a couple days' rout.

Analyst Heath Terry has reiterated his Buy rating, however, and sees what could be a "Twitter-like" turnaround later in the quarter.

Shares have tumbled 12% over the past two days; the're down 33.4% over the past month and down 51.7% in the past quarter.