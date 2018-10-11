American Express adds Early Pay option for supplier payments

American Express (AXP +0.2% ) launches Early Pay, an option that allows large U.S. companies that buy goods and services from U.S. suppliers to get a discount when they pay their suppliers before the due date.

Meanwhile, suppliers get access to a digital payment platform and get paid earlier than the original payment due date at a "competitively priced" early payment discount, AmEx says.

Buyers can choose to fund the payments on their own or use the American Express-funded option and pay AmEx back on the original payment date.

Early Pay does not charge implementation fees, setup fees, or ongoing maintenance charges for buyers who sign up.

