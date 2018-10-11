Synthetic Bio prices $18M equity offering; shares down 37%

Nano cap Synthetic Biologics (SYN -37% ) is down on more than double normal volume in reaction to the pricing of its $18M equity offering.

The company is offering 2.52M Class A Units and 15,102 Class B Units.

Each Class A Unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common at a combined price of $1.15.

Each Class B Unit consists of one share of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, valued at $1,000 per share, convertible into an aggregate of 13,132,173 common shares and five-year warrants to purchase the same number of common shares at $1.38.

Closing date is October 15.