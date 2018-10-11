National American University down 2.9% post Q1 results

  • National American University (OTC:NAUH -2.9%reports Q1 revenue decrease of 18.9% Y/Y to $16.04M, the decrease was primarily due to decrease in enrolment.
  • Academic tuition revenue was $14.7M & auxiliary revenue was $0.7M.
  • Educational services expense decreased to $6.4M or 41.2% of total academic segment revenue.
  • SG&A expenses also decreased to $13.1M or 81.5% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted LBITDA, which excludes loss on disposition of property was 3M (-30.4% Y/Y).
  • Student enrollment for the summer 2018 term was 4,974 students (-15.9% Y/Y) & credit hours during the summer term 45,860 (-16.5% Y/Y).
  • Cash & equivalents was $3.2M, restricted cash of $9.3M, working capital deficit of $5.4M, long-term debt of $7.2M, and stockholders’ equity of $11.8M.
  • Previously: National American University reports Q1 results (Oct. 10)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.