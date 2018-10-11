Serco awarded position on $213M IDIQ contract
Oct. 11, 2018 9:57 AM ETSerco Group Plc. ADR (SECCY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Serco (OTCPK:SECCY) has been awarded one of five spots on an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract having three-year base period with a ceiling value of $213M, to deliver technical support services for IT tools and technologies that enable U.S. Navy personnel readiness.
- "We have supported the Navy and their personnel community commands for over 30 years. A position on this IDIQ allows Serco to expand our personnel readiness services in support of the U.S. military," said Dave Dacquino, Serco Inc.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We understand the mission critical importance of personnel readiness, and are prepared to deliver a full suite of IT tools and technologies."