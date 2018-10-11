More on Richardson Electronics Q1 results

Oct. 11, 2018 10:02 AM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)RELLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Richardson Electronics (RELL -1.8%) reported Q1 sales growth of 19.4% Y/Y to $44.2M. Sales by segments: PMT $34.77M (+19.4% Y/Y); Canvys $7.17M (+24.4% Y/Y) and Healthcare $2.22M (+5.2% Y/Y).
  • Q1 Gross margin declined by 120 bps to 31.6%, margin decreased due to a less favorable product mix in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare.
  • Q1 SG&A expenses $13.1M (+6.3% Y/Y) and as percentage of sales declined by 365 bps to 29.7%.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $3.36M, compared to $2.46M a year ago.
  • Cash and investments of $54.8M as of September 1, 2018.
  • Previously: Richardson Electronics beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Oct. 10)
  • Previously: Richardson Electronics declares $0.06 dividend (Oct. 10)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.