More on Richardson Electronics Q1 results
Oct. 11, 2018 10:02 AM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)RELLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Richardson Electronics (RELL -1.8%) reported Q1 sales growth of 19.4% Y/Y to $44.2M. Sales by segments: PMT $34.77M (+19.4% Y/Y); Canvys $7.17M (+24.4% Y/Y) and Healthcare $2.22M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Q1 Gross margin declined by 120 bps to 31.6%, margin decreased due to a less favorable product mix in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare.
- Q1 SG&A expenses $13.1M (+6.3% Y/Y) and as percentage of sales declined by 365 bps to 29.7%.
- Net cash used in operating activities was $3.36M, compared to $2.46M a year ago.
- Cash and investments of $54.8M as of September 1, 2018.
