Alibaba, Tencent warn of stolen funds using Apple IDs

Alibaba’s (BABA +1.7% ) Alipay and Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) say stolen Apple (AAPL +1% ) IDs were used to swipe customer funds from the mobile payment services. And the companies say Apple could fix the problem.

Alibaba’s Alipay says it asked Apple “multiple times” to figure out how the thefts happen and that Apple is looking into the matter.

Alipay posted a warning to iPhone users about potential theft. Tencent’s WePay didn’t warn users but issued a similar statement to the media about the issue.

Apple points out instructions on its site for protecting the IDs against fraud, which include two-factor authentication.

WeChat and Alipay handled a combined $15T in mobile transactions last year, according to data firms iResearch and Analysys.

