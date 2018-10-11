Stocks edge higher as Treasury yields tick lower

Stocks poke into the green after opening with slimmer losses than feared, following the release of weaker than expected U.S. inflation data;S &P and Dow both +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Futures fell as much as 1.5% overnight following yesterday's broad-based selloff but staged a rebound after the September Consumer Price Index and Core CPI both showed less than expected increases of 0.1%; on a Y/Y basis, total CPI is up 2.3% (vs. 2.7% in August) and core CPI is up 2.2% (vs. 2.2% in August).

In response, Treasury yields have pulled back from multi-year highs, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 4 bps to 3.18%, 10 bps below its recent seven-year high on Tuesday.

"The economy may be running hot, but it isn't fast enough to kick up inflation pressures and calls into question the need for Fed policymakers to move interest rates to higher levels," says Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank.

European bourses post broad losses, with U.K.'s FTSE -1.5% , France's CAC -1.2% and Germany's DAX -0.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -4% and China's Shanghai Composite -5.2% to its lowest level in more than four years.

In the U.S., the energy ( -1.3% ) and utilities ( -1.1% ) sectors lag, while financials ( -0.2% ) pare losses after a shaky start.

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.7% at $71.92/bbl after the API reported a sharp rise in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories, EIA natural gas inventory