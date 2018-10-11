Oppenheimer sees upside with Church & Dwight

Oppenheimer calls out an opportunity with the recent decline in Church & Dwight (CHD -0.9% ).

"We would take advantage of the weakness, and believe CHD still represents an attractive defensive and growth play within the CPG universe. Compared to other consumer staples names, the company has lower tariff risk, less FX exposure, and is leveraged to a strong US economic backdrop given >80% of sales generated domestically," writes the analyst team.

Oppenheimer thinks pricing can help offset commodity cost headwinds for C&D. The consumer products stock is rated by the firm at Overweight.