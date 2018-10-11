GreenSky gains 2.4% as BTIG says pullback is overdone

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) gains 2.4% in early trading after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer starts coverage of the fintech with a buy rating and $23 price target, saying its recent decline provides an attractive entry point.

Though GreenSky's profitability is linked to the performance of the loans it originates, the company is experiencing strong demand from bank partners and borrowers with no evidence of credit deterioration, Palmer writes.

Strong demand from GSKY's network of 13,000 merchants results in higher pricing, low customer acquisition costs, and repeat transactions for GSKY.

GSKY has run-rate annual earnings growth of about 35% and EBITDA margins in the 45% region.

