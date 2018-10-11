Top PC makers gain in Q3 shipments

Worldwide PC shipments were up 0.1% Y/Y in Q3, according to preliminary Gartner data. The shipments totaled 67.2M.

EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and Japan all grew while the U.S. and Latin America declined.

The market was driven by the steady corporate demand due to Windows 10 PC hardware upgrades, which should continue through 2020. Consumer demand remained weak despite the seasonal strength of the back-to-school season.

Top PC players in the quarter: Lenovo with 10.7% growth, HP (HPQ -2.4% ) up 6.2%, Dell (DVMT -0.5% ) up 5.3%, and Apple (AAPL -0.1% ) down 8.5%.

But wait: IDC’s data shows the global PC market down 0.9% Y/Y to 67.4M units in the quarter. But the rankings of the top players stayed roughly the same as Gartner’s data.

The performances suggest that Intel (INTC +0.2% ) was able to spread around its PC chip supply to minimize damage from the shortage. Intel recently maintained that it has the capacity to meet its full-year revenue projection.

Previously: AMD -4.5% on Intel's 10nm supply update (Sept. 28)