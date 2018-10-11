More on VOXX International Q2 results

Voxx International reports Q2 gross margin increasing 350 bps to 28.5%, as a result of higher margin product sales.
Segment gross margin: Automotive segment (25.2%, declined 50 bps), Consumer accessories (23.2% increased 460 bps) & Premium Audio (35.2% increased 410 bps).
Sales by segment: Automotive: $40M (+22.3%); Consumer Accessories: $28.9M (-28.8%) & Premium Audio: $39.7M (-0.5%);
Adj. EBITDA was $4.3M, compared to loss of $1.4M last year.
The company expects profitable H2 2019.
VOXX ends the quarter with cash & cash equivalents of $44.2M, and long-term debt of $18.4M.
Previously: VOXX International EPS of -$0.85 (Oct. 10)
