More on VOXX International Q2 results

Voxx International reports Q2 gross margin increasing 350 bps to 28.5%, as a result of higher margin product sales.

Segment gross margin: Automotive segment (25.2%, declined 50 bps ), Consumer accessories (23.2% increased 460 bps) & Premium Audio (35.2% increased 410 bps) .

Sales by segment: Automotive: $40M (+22.3%); Consumer Accessories: $28.9M (-28.8%) & Premium Audio: $39.7M (-0.5%);

Adj. EBITDA was $4.3M, compared to loss of $1.4M last year.

The company expects profitable H2 2019.

VOXX ends the quarter with cash & cash equivalents of $44.2M, and long-term debt of $18.4M.

