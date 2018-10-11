OPEC cuts global oil demand growth outlook, worried about glut next year

OPEC again cuts its forecast of global oil demand growth for 2018 and 2019, citing headwinds facing the broader economy.

In its monthly oil market report, OPEC says world oil demand this year will rise by slightly more than 1.54M bbl/day, 80K less than last month’s estimate, while 2019 oil demand is expected to rise by 1.36M bbl/day, 50K less than last month’s estimate.

OPEC Secretary-General Barkindo says the oil market is well supplied and projections for 2019 "clearly show a possible rebuilding of stocks," suggesting the group is in no rush to expand a June agreement that raises production.

Crude oil prices are lower following a spike in U.S. crude stockpiles reported by the American Petroleum Institute and ahead of the Energy Information Administration's release of official U.S. government inventory data at 11 a.m. ET; U.S. WTI -1.7% at $71.95/bbl, Brent -1.9% at $81.49/bbl.

