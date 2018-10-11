Mindbody company exposed millions of user records

TechCrunch reports that Mindbody’s (MB -1.6% ) FitMetrix exposed millions of user records by leaving several servers without password protection. The servers were secured after TechCrunch reached out.

FitMetrix creates fitness-tracking software for gyms and group classes. Mindbody acquired the company earlier this year for $15.3M.

The 113.5M records contained names, gender, email addresses, phone numbers, profile pics, primary workout locations, and emergency contacts. Not all files were complete, and it’s unclear how many users were directly affected.

A security researcher found the servers last week. It isn’t known how long the servers were exposed, but it traces back to at least September.

Mindbody says it will “comply with all applicable legal obligations” in reporting the data exposure. The company could end up facing action from the EU under the new GDPR data protection regulation.