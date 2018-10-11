Credit Suisse expects Walgreens to push higher

Credit Suisse says Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA +0.5% ) passed the test with today's guidance update and sees some room for shares to move higher.

"We believe momentum in the shares should continue on the latest upside and respectable 2019 EPS guide, well ahead of consensus. While front-end pressures remain along with lingering overhangs from competitive dynamics, reimbursement/drug pricing, and questions around its next moves in a vertically integrating HC continuum, we are heartened by its less capital-intensive collaborative strategy, with an emphasis on strategic partnerships and JVs (vs. M&A), evidenced by recent deals with Humana, LabCorp, Kroger, among others," reads the CS summary.

The investment firm has an Overweight rating on Walgreens.