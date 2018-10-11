Tech

Dropbox makes strategic investment in Zoom

|About: Dropbox (DBX)|By:, SA News Editor

Dropbox (DBX +0.2%) and Zoom announce a strategic partnership to develop a series of cross-platform features facilitating real-time communication around shared Dropbox content.

As part of the deal, Dropbox will make a strategic investment in Zoom. Terms weren’t disclosed. 

Within Dropbox, users will have the ability to start or join a Zoom Meeting while working on shared content. During a Zoom Meeting, users can share content from Dropbox and display the content on the screen. 

The integrations should be available starting in 1H19.       

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox