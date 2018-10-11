Dropbox makes strategic investment in Zoom

Dropbox (DBX +0.2% ) and Zoom announce a strategic partnership to develop a series of cross-platform features facilitating real-time communication around shared Dropbox content.

As part of the deal, Dropbox will make a strategic investment in Zoom. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Within Dropbox, users will have the ability to start or join a Zoom Meeting while working on shared content. During a Zoom Meeting, users can share content from Dropbox and display the content on the screen.

The integrations should be available starting in 1H19.