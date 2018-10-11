Global Blockchain to acquire X2 Games and proposes spinout of enterprise & exchange division

Global Blockchain Technologies (OTCPK:BLKCF -3.4% ) announces to create a subsidiary entity for its enterprise and exchange activities.

BLKCF shareholders as of the November 1 record date will be entitled to the spinout; the spinout will also receive $2M of BLKCF’s cash holdings.

Additionally, the company will acquire X2 Games and merge its remaining media and entertainment investments/projects with X2 Games

For X2 Games, BLKCF will issue 330.5M shares at a deemed price of $0.15/share, equivalent to purchase price of $49.6M.

Additionally, BLKCF will acquire from Global Blockchain Mining (OTCPK:GBCHF +4.2% ) its 25% interest in DISCO for $1.5M of BLKCF shares.

