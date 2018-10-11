The Information: Amazon developing robots to replace human pickers

The Information reports that Amazon (AMZN -3% ) is developing robots that could one day replace the human pickers who grab items from shelves for packing in its warehouses.

Sources say that one research project involves a robot that can visually identify items on a conveyor belt, pick them up with a vacuum gripper, and set them aside on a table or shelf.

Amazon recently made headlines for bumping its minimum wage up to $15/hour. Yesterday, the tech giant adjusted the pay hike so that warehouse workers wouldn’t make less due to lost stock and bonuses.

Previously: Amazon adjusts pay hike to cover lost bonuses (Oct. 10)