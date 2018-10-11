Fortuna -8% on contingency pond overflow at Mexican mine tailings facility

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM -8.5% ) plunges after reporting that abnormally high rainfall caused an overflow in a contingency pond of the dry stack tailings facility at its San Jose mine in Mexico.

FSM says the overflow resulted in the spill of 1,500 cm of water carrying sediment and minor amounts of fine tailings from the facility's drainage system into the nearby Coyote Creek.

FSM says no industrial process water was discharged in the incident, and the San Jose operation uses a cyanide-free process to produce concentrate.