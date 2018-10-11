GameStop announces holiday hiring plan

GameStop (GME +0.4% ) says it plans to hire more than 15K seasonal associates in the U.S. as the company prepares for the 2018 holiday shopping season.

The company is currently recruiting for more than 15K retail sales positions within its more than 3.8K GameStop video game and more than 40 ThinkGeek U.S. store locations.

In addition to the retail sales roles, the company also is recruiting for more than 400 warehouse positions within its two distribution centers based in Grapevine, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky.

