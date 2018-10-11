Shell anticipates Nigeria corruption trial to last many months

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) expects the corruption trial over a Nigerian oil deal to last many months and warns staff of continued critical media coverage, Reuters reports, citing an internal company memo.

Shell and Eni are defendants in a Milan bribery trial, now in its early stages, focusing on the $1.3B purchase in 2011 of Nigeria’s OPL 245 offshore oilfield.

“Based on our review of the evidence available to us, we maintain there is no basis on which to convict Shell or its former employees," the memo says. "We will vigorously defend our position and believe that the trial judges will conclude that there is no case for us to answer."