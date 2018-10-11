MedMen acquires PharmaCann for $682M

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF +2.8% ) announced acquisition PharmaCann, one of the largest medical cannabis providers in the U.S., in an all-stock transaction valued at $682M.

PharmaCann holders will own ~25% of the fully-diluted shares of MedMen upon closing and will be subject to lock up agreements for a period of 6-12 months.

The resulting pro-forma company (including pending acquisitions by MedMen) will have a portfolio of cannabis licenses in 12 states that will permit the combined company to operate 79 cannabis facilities.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.