Resolute Energy reports Q3 production up 45% Q/Q

Resolute Energy (REN -7.2% ) plunges despite reporting a sharp rise in Q3 production, as the stock is swept up in today's rout of oil and gas stocks.

REN says Q3 production averaged 34,750 boe/day, up 45% Q/Q and 54% Y/Y, with oil production of 15,740 boe/day, up 47% Q/Q and 40% Y/Y.

REN expects its Q3 net loss to increase from $3.7M in Q2, due largely to the effect of non-cash mark-to-market derivative losses, but sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA to nearly double from $33.7M in Q2, driven by stronger production volumes as well as lower unit operating and overhead costs.

Based on strong drilling program results, REN says the borrowing base under its revolving credit facility has been raised by $100M to $310M.