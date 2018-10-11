TG Therapeutics' ublituximab showed treatment benefit in mid-stage MS study

Final results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) ublituximab (TG-1101), an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) showed a significant treatment effect. The data were presented at ECTRIMS in Berlin.

Patients in the treatment group experienced an annualized relapse rate of only 0.07 while 93% were relapse-free at week 48.

All T1 Gd-enhancing lesions were completely eliminated at week 24 and sustained at week 48.

T2 lesion volume reduced 10.6% from baseline at week 48.

At week 48, 17% of treated patients met the criteria for 24-Week Confirmed Disability Improvement (CDI).

Phase 3 studies are in process.

Management will host a conference call today at 1:30 pm ET to discuss the results.