WestRock updates on Hurricane Michael impact

WestRock (WRK -1.1% ) provides an update on the impact of Hurricane Michael on the company’s containerboard and pulp mill located in Panama City, Florida.

"An orderly shut-down process was started on Monday. The mill was in the direct path of the hurricane’s landfall, and it sustained a substantial amount of damage to buildings and equipment. Our team is currently assessing the extent of the damage to the mill. At this time, we do not know when the mill will resume operations; this will depend upon the extent of the damage to our facility and the storm’s impact on local infrastructure, including available power supply, the ability of our employees to travel to the mill, and other factors."

The WestRock mill has annual production capacity of 353K tons of linerboard and 292K tons of market pulp.

Source: Press Release