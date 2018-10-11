Tech lunch break: Recovering from the fall

The tech sector is still nursing its wounds but the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 0.4% , and the S&P 500 Information Technology Index is up 0.3% after dropping 4.8% yesterday.

Large-cap tech stocks are largely recovering from their thud with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) 100 currently up 0.03%. FAANG stands at (FB +1.2% ), (AAPL +0.4% ), (AMZN -1.8% ), (NFLX +0.2% ), (GOOG +0.8% ) with (SNAP +2.4% ) running along with its own gains.

Hardware is pulled down by HP (HPQ -3.3% ), which dropped on the Q3 PC data reports showing it lost the top market spot to Lenovo, with a potential sympathy dip from (HPE -1% ).

Networking and Communication Equipment has Lumentum (LITE +5% ) gaining on this morning’s JPMorgan upgrade, which is bringing (AAOI +5.2% ) along for the ride. Arista Networks (ANET -2.9% ) is down after the same firm lowered its price target on cloud capex slowdown heading into next year.

Movers with no clear catalysts: (ADS -2.2% ), (FFIV -1.2% ), (CSCO -1% ).

Related Internet, Networking, and Software ETFs: FDN, IGV, IGN, PSJ, PXQ, XSW, XWEB, FNGD, FNGU.

Top tech stories from the morning:

