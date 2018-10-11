Tech lunch break: Recovering from the fall

The tech sector is still nursing its wounds but the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 0.4%, and the S&P 500 Information Technology Index is up 0.3% after dropping 4.8% yesterday.
Large-cap tech stocks are largely recovering from their thud with the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) 100 currently up 0.03%. FAANG stands at (FB +1.2%), (AAPL +0.4%), (AMZN -1.8%), (NFLX +0.2%), (GOOG +0.8%) with (SNAP +2.4%) running along with its own gains.
Hardware is pulled down by HP (HPQ -3.3%), which dropped on the Q3 PC data reports showing it lost the top market spot to Lenovo, with a potential sympathy dip from (HPE -1%).
Networking and Communication Equipment has Lumentum (LITE +5%) gaining on this morning’s JPMorgan upgrade, which is bringing (AAOI +5.2%) along for the ride. Arista Networks (ANET -2.9%) is down after the same firm lowered its price target on cloud capex slowdown heading into next year.
Movers with no clear catalysts: (ADS -2.2%), (FFIV -1.2%), (CSCO -1%).
Related Internet, Networking, and Software ETFs: FDN, IGV, IGN, PSJ, PXQ, XSW, XWEB, FNGD, FNGU.
Top tech stories from the morning:
Previously: JPMorgan upgrades Lumentum on competitor issues (Oct. 11)
Previously: Apple, Dialog sign $600M licensing deal (Oct. 11)
Previously: Pareteum appoints CTO and COO (Dec. 29, 2017)
Previously: Top PC makers gain in Q3 shipments (Oct. 11)
Previously: Mindbody company exposed millions of user records (Oct. 11)
Now read: Alphabet: Playing A Dangerous Game »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox