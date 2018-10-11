Quest Solution acquires HTS Image Processing for $6.3M

Quest Solution (OTCQB:QUES +20.8% ) announced the acquisition of HTS Imaging Processing, Inc., for $6.3M, mainly paid in restricted shares at the average closing price for the trailing 20 trading days.

HTS Imaging Processing is a technological world leader in computer vision image processing-based solutions for Security, Safe Cities, Traffic Management, Parking Management, Law Enforcement, Surveillance and Access Control. For FY18 HTS is expects to generate $~10M in revenue with operational profitability and average gross margin of ~38%.

“This acquisition provides higher margin growth and transforms Quest’s business model by positioning the Company as a technological leader with state-of-the-art solutions in two multi-billion dollar, high growth markets: HTS’ original Smart City and Homeland Security markets, with applications such as Automated Access Control, Parking and Traffic management. Quest’s original Supply Chain Management market with significantly higher margins gained by the integration of HTS’ AI technology”, stated Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest Solution.