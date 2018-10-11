Endeavour Silver says to miss 2018 production guidance by ~5%

Endeavour Silver (EXK +7.2% ) says it expects FY 2018 production to fall ~5% short of its full-year guidance, due to delayed commercial production at its El Compas mine, lower grades at Bolañitos and lower mine output at Guanaceví.

EXK says Q3 silver production totaled 1.43M oz. and gold production was nearly 13K oz., resulting in 2.4M oz. silver equiv. production; respectively, totals were up 13%, down 5% and up 5% vs. the year-ago quarter.

EXK says higher silver equiv. production was due to significantly improved silver and gold grades at El Cubo being mined from the center of the Villalpando-Asuncion ore body.