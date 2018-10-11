Ubisoft +4.7% after hailing strong sales for newest 'Assassin's Creed'

Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) is up 4.7% in U.S. trading, echoing a similar move in Paris after the company reports strong early sales for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, its latest entry in a key franchise.

That marks a rebound for shares after they touched their lowest point since the beginning of May.

The game had the best launch week of any current-gen game in the series, the company says, pointing to physical and digital sales along with microtransactions.

It's available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PCs, as well as through Google's Project Stream test.