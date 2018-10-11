InterCloud Systems secures new contracts valued at over $600k

InterCloud Systems (OTCPK:ICLD) awarded over $600k in new contracts for Next-Gen WiFi and DAS systems to be performed during Q4 2018.

“We continue to sign new business for our remaining business units. Our WiFi and DAS business unit remains one of our most consistent at growing its customer base while maintaining its long term relationships. We continue to add customers and execute on our restructuring plans which include the potential sale of additional assets in order to eliminate our senior debt”, stated Mark Munro, CEO, InterCloud Systems.