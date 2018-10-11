Reuters: Sears' Lampert weighs bid for assets in bankrutpcy filing

Sears Holdings (SHLD -18.8%) chief Eddie Lampert is considering a bid for some of the company's assets and real estate as a possible alternative to court-ordered restructuring as Sears preps its bankruptcy filing, Reuters reports.
That could stave off outright liquidation but would take some key assets off the table as Sears navigated the reorganization.
A traditional reorg is still a possibility, though.
Lampert is said to be looking at bidding for the Kenmore brand and home services business along with some real estate. He had already offered $480M for Kenmore and home services in a previous rescue plan and is now looking at that same approach through the bankruptcy process.
He could forgive some Sears debt in order to finance the purchases, Reuters notes.
Previously: Big banks pressure Sears for asset liquidation (Oct. 11 2018)
Previously: Sears skips payments to vendors (Oct. 11 2018)
Now read: Tears For Sears »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox