Reuters: Sears' Lampert weighs bid for assets in bankrutpcy filing

Sears Holdings (SHLD -18.8% ) chief Eddie Lampert is considering a bid for some of the company's assets and real estate as a possible alternative to court-ordered restructuring as Sears preps its bankruptcy filing, Reuters reports.

That could stave off outright liquidation but would take some key assets off the table as Sears navigated the reorganization.

A traditional reorg is still a possibility, though.

Lampert is said to be looking at bidding for the Kenmore brand and home services business along with some real estate. He had already offered $480M for Kenmore and home services in a previous rescue plan and is now looking at that same approach through the bankruptcy process.

He could forgive some Sears debt in order to finance the purchases, Reuters notes.

