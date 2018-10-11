Lockheed Martin F-35 jets grounded in wake of South Carolina crash

Lockheed Martin (LMT -1.3% ) is lower after the Pentagon temporarily grounded all flight operations of its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets pending a fleet-wide investigation of engine problems that may have caused a Marine Corps plane crash last month.

Most of the global fleet of ~320 jets could be grounded for up to 48 hoursamid an inspection of fuel tubes in engines that are made by United Technologies' (UTX -0.3% ) unit Pratt & Whitney.

CNBC reports ~10 jets at LMT's facility in Fort Worth, Tex., already have completed inspection and are planning to prepare for flight operations later today.

The "jack of all trades" fifth-generation fighter, valued at an acquisition cost of $406B, has been plagued with setbacks including faulty ejection seats, software delays and significant helmet display issues.