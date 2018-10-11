Sizing up Sears bankruptcy

A detailed analysis by Credit Suisse on the proximity to Sears stores of other retail chains selling some of the same products yields some interesting results.

CS forecasts a notable boost to comparable sales of close to a full percentage for J.C. Penney JCP and Burlingston Stores BURL, while Marmazz (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST +1.4% ) are seen gaining about 0.65 percentage point of comparable sales lift. Also seeing the meter move if Sears goes bankrupt is Macy's (NYSE:M) with an expected 45 bps comp improvement and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) with 35 bps to the good side.