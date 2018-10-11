Sizing up Sears bankruptcy

A detailed analysis by Credit Suisse on the proximity to Sears stores of other retail chains selling some of the same products yields some interesting results.
CS forecasts a notable boost to comparable sales of close to a full percentage for J.C. Penney JCP and Burlingston Stores BURL, while Marmazz (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST +1.4%) are seen gaining about 0.65 percentage point of comparable sales lift. Also seeing the meter move if Sears goes bankrupt is Macy's (NYSE:M) with an expected 45 bps comp improvement and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) with 35 bps to the good side.
Speaking of Sears Holdings (SHLD -18.8%), sources tell the New York Post that Eddie Lampert is considering making a bid for the Kenmore appliances brand and home services business, as well as some real estate in a pre-bankruptcy deal. That plan is just one of many floating around.
