Sibanye-Stillwater +11% as Goldman sees continued gains

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +11% ) is poised for further gains after the stock's recent rally, Goldman Sachs says, believing SBGL remains "materially undervalued, trading at a significant discount to [platinum group metal] peers and broadly in line with gold peers.”

Goldman thinks SBGL's discount to its PGM peers is unwarranted, citing the miner's improved balance sheet, a likely continued deleveraging as the company becomes cash positive next year, and a strong commodity mix.

“The only remaining near-term debt is local South African debt, which we we do not believe will be challenging to refinance given historical precedents for Sibanye and similar companies,” the firm says, adding that SBGL has completed most of its heavy capital spending after completing the expansion of the Blitz project at Stillwater.

Earlier: Gold spikes to $1,218 as dollar strength slips (Oct. 11)