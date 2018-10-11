Deutsche Bank positive on International Game Technology

Deutsche Bank says the feedback from casinos on International Game Technology's (IGT -1.2% ) new slot machine products is positive.

"Operators noted… specifically the product coming from the legacy GTech studios, has played very well, which has helped IGT drive increasing ship share in casino-operator-purchased video product in 2018," reads the DB note.

IGT hopes to provide "scalable solutions" to smaller-to-medium size casino operators with its tech add-ons.

The investment firm has a Buy rating on International Game Technology and price target of $35. In general, analyst sentiment on the stock is favorable, with 6 Buy-equivalent ratings, 2 Hold-equivalent ratings and 0 Sell-equivalent ratings on the books.

The 52-week high on IGT is $31.00.