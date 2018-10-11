Gundlach on CNBC: 30-year yield may rise above 4% before markets calm

Jeffrey Gundlach, founder and CEO of DoubleLine, says the 30-year Treasury yield could rise above 4%, and 10-year rate to 3.6% before the bond market calms down, CNBC reports.

"One of the things that is really fascinating about this sell-off in bonds is that it's happening of the context of a really high short position against the Treasury market," Gundlach said.

In early afternoon NY time, U.S. 30-year Treasury yield eases 1.7 basis points to 3.33%, down from 3.374% earlier today; the 10-year yield -0.9 bps to 3.159%.

(TLT +0.8% ), (TBT -1.6% )

