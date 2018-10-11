Music streamers gain as Trump signs new royalty legislation

The appearance of Kid Rock at the White House led some wags to consider whether Rock (Bob Ritchie) was being considered for the post of U.N. ambassador -- but he was there for the signing of the Music Modernization Act, bringing heavy change to copyright laws.

A holdout by Sirius XM (SIRI +2.6% ) came to an end last month, allowing for a compromise that led to unanimous Senate passage.

The law sets a number of factors including royalty rates around sound recordings for the streaming age (services and music downloads), and enforcing songwriting copyrights.