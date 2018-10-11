Ethan Allen +9% after posting business update

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) is up 8.5% as the furniture stock shows a good bounce off a multi-year low of $18.94 carved out earlier this week.

The company issued a preliminary forecast of FQ1 earnings, saying it expects to report sales of $188M and EPS of $0.32 to $0.33 vs. $0.33 consensus.

CEO update: "We are well positioned to continue growing our sales and profits. Our retail network, product and marketing programs have been substantially strengthened. We increased advertising by 12.8% during the quarter as we launched our new artisan inspired products in September with a 116-page direct mail magazine and an aggressive advertising campaign in digital, print and other mediums. We plan to continue our strong marketing programs as we move forward."

Shares of Ethan Allen trade with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5 and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.7, which compares favorably to peers.