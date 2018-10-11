U.S. Senators want answers, investigation into Google+ issue

Republicans from the Senate Commerce Committee want answers from Google (GOOG +1.1% )(GOOGL +0.8% ) CEO Sundar Pichai about the Google+ vulnerability.

The lawmakers seek related internal communications related to the breach in a letter today.

Yesterday, Democratic senators reached out to the Federal Trade Commission to demand an investigation. If the investigation found “problematic conduct,” the senators encourage the agency to “act decisively to end this pattern of

