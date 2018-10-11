IBM brings AI features, public cloud support to Cloud Private

IBM (IBM -1% ) announces that IBM Cloud Private has attracted “hundreds of leading enterprises worldwide” in the less than a year since its release.

IBM Cloud Private is an open source tech bringing cloud capabilities to businesses running on-premises IT systems.

Clients include the New Zealand Police, Japan’s Aflac Insurance, and Brazil’s Fidelity National Information Services.

IBM also announces the launch of new advanced features for Cloud Private, including the integration of AI capabilities with IBM Watson Assistant and IBM Watson Speech-to-Text. There’s also additional public cloud support, including IBM Cloud.

